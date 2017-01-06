2016 A Year Of Growth For Downtown Wichita

By 39 minutes ago
  • Several developments launched in 2016, including the Advanced Learning Library (rendering), River Vista (rendering) and The Douglas project.
    Several developments launched in 2016, including the Advanced Learning Library (rendering), River Vista (rendering) and The Douglas project.
    downtownwichita.org

Officials say 2016 was a good year for launching new projects in downtown Wichita. More than $280 million have been invested along Douglas Avenue alone.

Several developments launched last year, including the Advanced Learning Library, the River Vista--a large residential property being built on the west bank of the river--and The Douglas project, the $45 million renovation of two historic buildings on Market and Douglas

Wichita Downtown Development's Jason Gregory says there have been 661 new residential units built since the master plan was adopted seven years ago. He also says more is on the way.

“We currently have 874 [units] that are either under construction or soon to be. They are in the phases of planning, and so that’s a substantial number," Gregory says. "We're poised to double our population in the next two to three years from where we started in 2010.”

Gregory says preliminary studies show a downtown grocery store could be supported with the current residential and employment base. He says groups are actively looking into it, but no concrete deal has been made.

--

Carla Eckels is assistant news director and the host of Soulsations. Follow her on Twitter @Eckels.

 

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

 

Tags: 
downtown Wichita

Related Content

Report: Investment In Downtown Wichita Up Over Previous Years

By Aug 30, 2016
Sean Sandefur / KMUW/File photo

A new report on progress in downtown Wichita shows private investment more than tripled between 2014 and 2015.

The Wichita Downtown Development Corporation says more than $95 million in private investment went toward the city’s downtown last year; in 2014, private investment reached about $22 million. Total private and public investment in 2015 was more than $120 million, the highest one-year total since the organization's master plan was adopted in 2010.

Wichita City Council Approves Tax Incentive For New Downtown Hilton Hotel

By Sep 6, 2016
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

A new hotel is coming to downtown Wichita. As KMUW’s Nadya Faulx reports, the project has some controversial backing from the city.

The Hilton Garden Inn will be built at Douglas Avenue and Topeka, where the current building, Commerce Plaza, has remained vacant for years.