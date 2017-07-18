Activists Gather At Moran's Olathe Office, And Their Celebratory Mood Turns 'Defiant'

U.S. Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas was once again in the center of events on Tuesday in the GOP effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Demonstrators who gathered outside his Olathe office this morning were in a celebratory mood because of Moran’s announcement late last night that he opposed the most recent version of the Obamacare replacement bill.

But that mood shifted when news surfaced that Moran had agreed to help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keep the repeal process moving.

“To pull this trick is really the height of politics and it’s why so many people are turned off," said protest organizer Leslie Mark. "It’s why we’re going to show them that grassroots activism is going to turn us all right back on.”

Despite Moran’s support, it appears McConnell lacks the necessary Republican votes to repeal Obamacare now and replace it later.

