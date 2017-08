Sunday, August 6

Sunday on Soulsations hear R&B tunes from After 7. The group's latest release Timeless is their first new album in more than 20 years. The trio was founded by Melvin and Kevon Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of R&B singer/producer Kenneth “Babyface" Edmonds. After 7 will perform as part Wichita’s Grub & Groove Festival on August 19th.