After Trump Kills TPP, Farmers Look For New Deals

By 27 minutes ago
  • donaldjtrump.com

Farm groups are urging President Donald Trump to go back to the negotiating table after he pulled the U.S. out of a landmark trade deal.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was expected to be worth billions to U.S. farmers in exports to 11 other countries along the Pacific Rim.

Now that Trump has killed that deal, the agriculture industry is eager to see what the new administration can negotiate.

Dave Salmonsen with the American Farm Bureau Federation says one option is to deal one-on-one, starting with Japan.

"We certainly want the administration now to turn to how do we make up the essential exports that aren’t going to be occurring because of TPP, because of the lower tariffs. Better standards, we think, would help us," Salmonsen says. "How do we make that up?"

U.S. farm exports were worth $130 billion last fiscal year.

Tags: 
Trans-Pacific Partnership
Trans Pacific Partnership
Donald Trump

Related Content

Kansas Senator Calls TPP Trade Deal Crucial – But It's Mired In Presidential Politics

By Sep 11, 2016
Nadya Faulx / KMUW

Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts says the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal is crucial for farmers wanting access to new and growing markets. But in the midst of the presidential campaign the deal faces an uphill battle.

Speaking on a panel at the Kansas State Fair Saturday, Roberts, who is the Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman, distinguished the TPP from other trade deals. He says the agriculture industry stands to benefit too much for it to be allowed to fail.