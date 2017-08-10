Alliance For A Healthy Kansas To Hold Town Halls To Discuss Medicaid Expansion

Two town hall forums are scheduled in Wichita and Hutchinson to discuss the latest health care policy developments in Washington D.C. and Kansas.

Members of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas will discuss how policy change at the state level and the national level can impact Kansans.

David Jordan, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, says the discussion will include how Kansas can expand KanCare, the state's Medicaid program, which would bring in $1.9 million a day to provide health coverage to 150,000 Kansans.

"The state has lost hospitals in part as a result of not expanding," Jordan says. "Our economy has not benefited from new jobs and new health spending, and people have gone without healthcare which is a strain on the whole system."

In a statement released in March, Gov. Brownback wrote why he vetoed a bill for Medicaid expansion saying among other things, the measure burdens the state and funnels more taxpayer dollars into Planned Parenthood.

Thursday's town hall will be at Wichita's College Hill United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m.

Monday's town hall will be at the Hutchinson Public Library and will also be at 6:30 p.m.

Alliance for a Healthy Kansas
Medicaid expansion

