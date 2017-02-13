Altos, Valentine's Day & Birthdays Of Harold Arlen, Machito & Jeff Clayton

Monday 2.13.17

Tonight’s Night Train showcases some classic and contemporary alto saxophone players – including Johnny Hodges, Cannonball Adderley, Phil Woods, Kenny Garrett, Richie Cole and Steve Slagle. Plus new releases featuring singer Abbey Lincoln, organist Joey DeFrancesco, the Three Sounds with pianist Gene Harris, and Emmet Cohen with legendary drummer Jimmy Cobb.

Tuesday 2.14.17

Night Train joins Global Village and Strange Currency in celebrating Valentine’s Day with a show devoted to songs of the heart. Highlights include selections from Chet Baker, Nina Simone, Shirley Horn, and Ella Fitzgerald with February featured artist Louis Armstrong. It’s also the birthday of both Maceo Parker (from James Brown’s JB Horns lineup) and trombonist Rob McConnell, so the show will also highlight the romantic side of their work as well.

Wednesday 2.15.17

Birthday salutes tonight on the Night Train for veteran Crescent City drummer Herlin Riley (with Ahmad Jamal and both Delfeayo and Wynton Marsalis) and one of the great composers of the Great American Songbook, Harold Arlen (including a special in hour two that explores Arlen’s history and extensive body of work). There’s also new music from Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Saltman Knowles, and Bria Skonberg.

Thursday 2.16.17

Birthday celebrations tonight on the Night Train for one of the originators of Latin jazz, Machito, and for sax and flute player Jeff Clayton (including a Clayton Brothers Savannah Music Festival Special in hour two of the show). There’s also an Electric Rendezvous with February featured artist Al DiMeola, an Ellington classic from Ben Webster, and new music from the Bob Minzter All L.A. Band and Jane Bunnett & Maqueque.