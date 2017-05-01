Another Delay To Start Of Garden City Bomb Plot Trial?

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in Garden City are asking for another delay in their federal trial.

The defense attorneys and federal prosecutors want to push back the start date because they say the case is complex and there is a large amount of evidence.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13. It had previously been set to start in April.

Curtis Allen, Patrick Stein and Gavin Wright have been accused of conspiring to bomb an apartment complex where Somali immigrants lived. They were arrested in October following an eight-month FBI investigation.

One of the defendants has a new attorney.

