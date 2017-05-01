Another Delay To Start Of Garden City Bomb Plot Trial?

Attorneys for three men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in Garden City are asking for another delay in their federal trial.

The defense attorneys and federal prosecutors want to push back the start date because they say the case is complex and there is a large amount of evidence.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13. It had previously been set to start in April.

Curtis Allen, Patrick Stein and Gavin Wright have been accused of conspiring to bomb an apartment complex where Somali immigrants lived. They were arrested in October following an eight-month FBI investigation.

One of the defendants has a new attorney.

Garden City

Judge Lets Attorneys Withdraw From Kansas Bomb Plot Case

By Apr 5, 2017
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A federal judge says he is reluctantly granting the request from defense attorneys to withdraw from the case of a Kansas man accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex filled with Somali immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Wednesday new court-appointed counsel would be selected for Patrick Stein while he continues efforts to hire his own private attorney.

Stein and co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live in Garden City.

Kansas Bomb Suspect's Attorneys Ask To Be Let Go From Case

By & Mar 20, 2017
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office

A man who has been charged with plotting to bomb a Garden City apartment complex which houses a significant Somali population wants to get rid of his attorneys.

Patrick Stein asked the court to let his attorneys withdraw from his case saying that they have been providing "ineffective assistance of counsel." The attorneys for Stein are court appointed, but he says he wants to hire his own.