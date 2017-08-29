Audio Postcard: Wichita Vortex Fest

The first Wichita Vortex Fest took place earlier this month at the Mid-American All Indian Center in Wichita. It was billed as an “urban camping and music” festival and featured local and regional bands supporting headliner Dwight Yoakam.

In this Audio Postcard from KMUW’s Jonathan Huber, we'll hear music and other festival revelry; Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, Pokey LaFarge, and the Cherokee Maidens performing at the foot of the Keeper of the Plains statue; also a water balloon fight and a Saturday morning pancake feed.