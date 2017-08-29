Audio Postcard: Wichita Vortex Fest

  • Pokey LaFarge performs at the foot of The Keeper of the Plains statue between in the Arkansas and Little Arkansas Rivers on the grounds of the Mid-America Indiana Center.
    Pokey LaFarge performs at the foot of The Keeper of the Plains statue between in the Arkansas and Little Arkansas Rivers on the grounds of the Mid-America Indiana Center.
  • Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy perform.
    Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy perform.
  • A water balloon fight ensued between music sets.
    A water balloon fight ensued between music sets.
  • Pancakes are flipped onto the plates hungry festival attendees.
    Pancakes are flipped onto the plates hungry festival attendees.
  • The Cherokee Maidens & the Sycamore Swing perform a Saturday morning concert.
    The Cherokee Maidens & the Sycamore Swing perform a Saturday morning concert.
The first Wichita Vortex Fest took place earlier this month at the Mid-American All Indian Center in Wichita. It was billed as an “urban camping and music” festival and featured local and regional bands supporting headliner Dwight Yoakam.  

In this Audio Postcard from KMUW’s Jonathan Huber, we'll hear music and other festival revelry; Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy, Pokey LaFarge, and the Cherokee Maidens performing at the foot of the Keeper of the Plains statue; also a water balloon fight and a Saturday morning pancake feed. 

