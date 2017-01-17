Bash, Pop And Bad Reputations

Thursday, January 19

We’ll hear selections from Spain’s 2016 release Carolina as well as music from Moreland & Arbuckle’s Promised Land or Bust.

Friday, January 20

On My Way is the latest from Kansas’ Split Lip Rayfield. Listen for selections from it as well as from Carrie Nation and The Speakeasy’s Hatchetations.

Saturday, January 21

Recorded at London’s Lyceum Theatre in July 1975, Live! captures Bob Marley and The Wailers in peak form with songs such as “Get Up, Stand Up,” “No Woman, No Cry” and others. The album has recently been reissued in expanded form. We’ll hear selections from it as well as music from Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker.

Monday, January 23

Tommy Stinson is a founding member of The Replacements. When that band came to an end in the early 1990s, Stinson formed the group Bash & Pop, after one album, the group broke up and Stinson moved on to other musical pursuits. He recently reactivated the Bash & Pop name for a new recording, Anything Could Happen. We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show along with music from The Replacements.

Tuesday, January 24

Darling Destroyer is the fourth release from Leopold and His Fiction, listen for music from as well as from Songbook by Mia Doi Todd.

Wednesday, January 25

Listen for selections from the latest by singer-songwriter Otis Gibbs, Mount Renraw as well as much from Robbie Fulks’ 2016 LP Upland Stories.

Thursday, January 26

Prick of the Litter is the new release from Delbert McClinton and The Self-Made Men we’ll hear music from it as well as selections from the latest from the Rolling Stones, Blue and Lonesome.

Friday, January 27

Listen for music from Blue Öyster Cult’s Secret Treaties and Thin Lizzy’s Bad Reputation.

Saturday, January 28

The Musical Mojo of Dr. John: Celebrating Mac and His Music is a 2016 tribute to legendary musician Dr. John with contributions Bruce Springsteen, Jason Isbell and Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes. We’ll also hear from that recording as well as music from Rejuvenation the 1974 release from The Meters.

Monday, January 30

Live At The Barn is the new release from The Wood Brothers, featuring Oliver and Chris Wood. Known for its wide grasp of American music, the trio has just now issued its first live album. We’ll hear from that recording as well as music from The Band.

Tuesday, January 31

We’ll preview our February featured artists The Feelies and Split Lip Rayfield.