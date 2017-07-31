Benin Independence Day, August Artist Poncho Sanchez & New Month/New Music Time

Monday, July 31

It’s a string thing this time in the Global Village, highlighting some world violin and cello artists and groups. Among the artists featured: Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble; neo-folk band, the Horse Flies; Las Hermanas Caronni, clarinet and cello playing twin sisters from Argentina; Carolina Chocolate Drops’ cellist Leyla McCalla; Cajun and roots fiddlers Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney; the violin (and flute) driven charanga style from the band that pioneered the sound, Orquesta Aragon; and one of the great Bollywood singers, Asha Bhosle, with Kronos Quartet.

Tuesday, August 1

Global Village marks Benin’s Independence Day with a program devoted to music from that West African nation. We’ll hear one of its most famous singers – Angelique Kidjo, jazz guitarist Lionel Loueke, the big band Afrobeat sound of the Gangbe Brass Band, the reunited legendary Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou, and some rarities from artists who helped shape the sound of contemporary urban music in Benin.

Wednesday, August 2

Global Village kicks off the August feature of music from Latin Soul Jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez with music from across his career. We’ll hear some of his early work with West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Cal Tjader, guest appearances with the Caribbean Jazz Project and Dr. John, and music from albums he did as a leader including his Grammy-winning release Latin Soul.

Thursday, August 3

Global Village heads to Norway for music from two magnificent saxophonists who combine traditional and jazz influences – the pioneering Jan Garbarek and inventive contemporary player Karl Seglem. Also music from the Sweet Sunny North project from David Lindley and Henry Kaiser featuring over 60 Norwegian musicians, and “Norwegian Wood” from Herbie Hancock.

Friday, August 4

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of new world music releases, and among the highlights this time:

The Isley Brothers meet Santana

Classical mandolinist Avi Avital meets jazz bassist Omer Avital

Cellist Matthieu Saglio meets flamenco guitarist Jose El Piru

Flemish Folk on mandolins from MANdolinMAN

Neo-rembetica from Trio Tekke with Dave de Rose

Neo-klezmer from Melech Machaya

And Greek-American reggae out of Washington from Christos DC