Best Of 2006 & 2016 + John McLaughlin, Tito Rodrigues & National Bird Day

Monday, January 2

Global Village debuted on January 8, 2007 (a spin-off of a world music show that ran in Chicago from 1989-2006) and, has now become a tradition on the show at the start of every year, began with a look back at the best world music releases of the previous year.

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary with a variety of specials and features, starting this month not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years. We kick things off with a countdown of our Top 10 picks of 2006. It was the first feature on Global Village and showcased a diverse and surprising collection of music from across Africa, Europe, and Central and South America.

Tuesday, January 3

Global Village highlights some meetings of the West African kora and jazz– with internationally renowned kora player Toumani Diabate performing with Herbie Hancock and Dee Dee Bridgewater; a solo project from acclaimed kora artist Ballake Sissoko; kora artist Sekou Kouyate guesting on an album from contemporary Cuban musician Roberto Fonseca; and the Pacific Northwest jazz group, the Kora Band.

Wednesday, January 4

Global Village highlights more of the Best of 2016 for the January feature, and features music from Mambo King Tito Rodriguez and world jazz fusion guitar great John McLaughlin – both born on this date.

Thursday, January 5

Global Village celebrates National Bird Day with a show devoted to ‘bird songs’ – in this case songs about or inspired by our feathered friends from Sinikka Langeland, Stevie Wonder, Karine Polwart, Bob Marley, Leonard Cohen, Youssou N’Dour, Martin Denny and more.

Friday, January 6

Global Village counts down the Top 10 favorites of 2016 – an eclectic mix of projects inspired by Bollywood, the Balkans, ‘60s Peru, Renaissance Finland, the Mediterranean and more. Also featured the show’s top pick for best historic/reissue release of the past year. See the KMUW website for the full list of show favorites of 2016.