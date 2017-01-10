Best Of 2007-2009, Remembering Artists & Friday The 13th

Monday, January 9

As part of the January feature looking back at 2016 in world music, Global Village remembers many of the world music artists who passed away last year – including Esma, Gato Barbieri, Leonard Cohen, Angus Grant of Shooglenifty, Prince Buster, Buckwheat Zydeco, Papa Wemba and more.

Tuesday, January 10

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month with not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2007, a year in world music that saw the arrival of Chicha, the start of a marvelous comeback for Mavis Staples (a Kennedy Center honoree this year), two powerful albums that announced the arrival of Anat Cohen, brilliant celebrations of both Blossom Dearie and Garifuna music and more.

Wednesday, January 11

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month with not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2008, with music from Nigeria, Peru, Mali, Brazil, Senegal and Venezuela, along with several American acts with smart and lively takes on a variety of global sounds. Artists on the 2008 Top 10 list include Lila Downs, Revolutionary Snake Ensemble, Orchestra Baobab and Grupo Fantasma.

Thursday, January 12

Throughout 2017, Global Village celebrates its 10th anniversary (the show debuted on January 8, 2007) with a variety of specials and features, starting this month with not only with the Best of 2016, but a look back at the Top 10 from the first ten years of the show. This time it’s the Best of 2009, with gaucho music from southern Brazil, Afro-Peruvian sounds, Caribbean and African influenced jazz, Russian emigres and more. Among the artists featured Novalima, Anour Brahem, Baaba Maal, Shantel and more.

Friday, January 13

No triskaidekaphobia in the Global Village! It’s a “lucky” Friday the 13th with good luck songs from Joan Armatrading, Lene Lovich, and South African reggae great Lucky Dube. Plus music from South Africa’s Miriam Makeba and the Mahotella Queens, and Brazil’s Bebel Gilberto and Nilson Matta.