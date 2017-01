January 13/15

Crossroads continues the January Best of 2016 feature with more show favorites and blues Grammy nominees, including Lurrie Bell, the Rolling Stones, Magic Same, John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, the Meters and more.

Plus remembering the far too many artists who passed away last year, including Long John Hunter, Barrelhouse Chuck, Lonnie Mack, Sharon Jones, Maurice White, Buckwheat Zydeco, Candye Kane, Mose Allison and more.