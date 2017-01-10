Best Of 2016, 2017 NEA Jazz Masters, Max Roach & Jay McShann

Monday 1.9.17

Night Train highlights tribute albums this evening – with music celebrating Billy Strayhorn, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Wes Montgomery, Eberhard Weber, and composers Jerome Kern, and Rodgers & Hammerstein. Plus music from a number of NEA Jazz Masters - including Gary Burton, Pharoah Sanders, Archie Shepp, Clark Terry, Abbey Lincoln, Marian McPartland and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Wednesday’s Night Train show will offer a special salute to this year’s NEA Jazz Masters along with more music from previously honored Master musicians as well.

Tuesday 1.10.17

Night Train highlights more of the Best of 2016 for the January feature, previews an upcoming regional jazz show, and marks birthdays of guitarist Mike Stern and also legendary drummer Max Roach, including a Jazz Profiles special about Roach in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 1.11.17

Each year the National Endowment for the Arts picks a group of living jazz artists to honor as NEA Jazz Masters. The honorees for 2017 are singer Dee Dee Bridgewater, bassist Dave Holland, pianist Dick Hyman, and organist Dr. Lonnie Smith. In a special edition of Night Train, music from all four artists – along with selections from past NEA Jazz Masters, including Chick Corea, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Gary Burton, George Coleman, and Benny Golson.

Thursday 1.12.17

More of the Best of 2016 tonight on the Night Train for the January feature – this time including music from veteran saxophonist and composer Benny Golson, guitarist Ed Cherry, and singer and Grammy nominee Catherine Russell. Plus birthday salutes to Seattle saxophonist Hadley Caliman and Kansas City legend Jay McShann (including a Jazz Profiles special about McShann in hour two of the show).