Birthdays Of Count Basie & Brad Mehldau, More Jack DeJohnette And A John Lee Hooker Special

Monday 8.21.17

Night Train marks birthdays of legendary Kansas City band leader Count Basie, drummer Leon Parker and trumpeter Art Farmer – continues with more music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette (with Pat Metheny and Herbie Hancock) – and highlights new music from the Pete Malinverni Trio, pianist Harold Mabern and the chamber jazz group Oregon.

Tuesday 8.22.17

Night Train joins Global Village and Strange Currency tonight to celebrate the centennial birthday of John Lee Hooker. We’ll hear music from across his career, including selections with special guests Miles Davis, Charles Brown, Van Morrison and Booker T. Jones. Plus some jazz reinterpretations of Debussy for his birthday, more music from August featured artist Jack DeJohnette (with Miles Davis, Hudson, Ralph Towner, Michael Brecker and the Standards Trio), and new releases from Ben Allison, Billy Childs, and Mark Murphy

(NOTE: Crossroads is featuring John Lee Hooker for his centennial birthday throughout August.)

Wednesday 8.22.17

Night Train marks birthdays of pianist Brad Mehldau with music he did as a leader, as a guest with Joshua Redman, Warren Wolf, Pat Metheny and Dayna Stephens, and on the first recording he appeared on headed up by saxophonist Christopher Hollyday. It’s also the birthday of Norwegian guitarist Terje Rypdal and we’ll hear him along with August featured artist Jack DeJohnette.

Thursday 8.24.17

Some tough tenors on tap tonight on the Night Train, including Sonny Rollins, Ernie Watts, Anton Schwartz, Stan Getz, Coleman Hawkins with Ben Webster, and John Coltrane with Duke Ellington. Also music from singers Roseanna Vitro, Vanessa Rubin and Tierney Sutton, and from guitarists John Scofield, John McLaughlin and Steve Khan.