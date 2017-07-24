Boil Advisory Lifted For Emporia After Water Main Break

  • Van L. Johnson / Kansas Public Radio

Emporia residents no longer have to boil their water.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Sunday that a boil advisory had been lifted.

The advisory had been in place since Thursday, after a major water main break left the city of about 25,000 residents nearly waterless as temperatures soared. The break created the risk of possible bacteria contamination, although testing showed no evidence of such contamination.

As of Sunday, the boil advisory remained in effect for several smaller water supply systems in Lyon and Coffey and counties. Those communities include Admire, Allen, Hartford and Olpe.

