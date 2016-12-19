Bowie, Batman And A Little Holiday Music

Thursday, December 22

Released in 1995, Outside saw David Bowie reunite with producer/collaborator Brian Eno for the first time in over a decade. The conceptually-driven record featured a number of pieces credited to the pair, including “Hallo Spaceboy.” We’ll hear selections from that recording on this episode of the show as well as music from Prince’s soundtrack to the 1989 Tim Burton-directed film Batman.

Friday, December 23

We celebrate the birthday of guitarist Adrian Belew with selections from his work with Talking Heads, King Crimson, Tom Tom Club and his work on the recent Pixar film Piper.

Saturday, December 24

Listen for holiday music selections from David Bazan, Band Aid, Joni Mitchell and others.

Monday, December 26

Released at the end of 1971, Hunky Dory features some of David Bowie’s most enduring music, including “Changes,” “Life on Mars?” and “Oh! You Pretty Things.” We’ll hear selections from that release on this episode of the show as well as music from the 1973 release by Blue Oyster Cult, Tyranny and Mutation with contributions from punk poet Patti Smith and rock critic Richard Meltzer.

Tuesday, December 27

Listen for selections from Volume 1, the literary-influenced debut by Brothers in Yarn as well as music from the 1992 release by Chris Mars, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades.

Wednesday, December 28

Released in 1984, the film Purple Rain launched Prince to superstar status. We’ll hear selections from the film’s soundtrack on this episode of the show as well as music from Chris Opperman’s 1998 release Oppy Music, Vol.1: Purple, Crayon.

Thursday, December 29

Listen for selections from Prince’s 1981 release Controversy and David Bowie’s Station to Station effort.

Friday, December 30

Released in 2002, Heathen reunited David Bowie with longtime collaborator/producer Tony Visconti and saw him joined by a cast of musicians that included Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, King Crimson) and Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater). We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from the second release by the Bowie-fronted band Tin Machine, Tin Machine II.

Saturday, December 31

We’ll close out 2016 with a birthday celebration for Paul Westerberg with selections from his work with The Replacements, The I Don’t Cares and Grandpaboy.