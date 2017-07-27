Brownback Accepts Trump's Nomination To Be Religious Freedom Ambassador

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is accepting President Donald Trump’s nomination to be ambassador at large for international religious freedom.

“I am honored to assume, if confirmed by the Senate, such an important role," he said during a press conference Thursday.

It’s still unclear when Brownback will step down as governor and hand off the reins to Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a physician from Overland Park. But at Thursday's briefing, Brownback was spoke about his time in office in past tense.

“It’s been a great pleasure and honor of mine to serve the people of the state of Kansas in various capacities for over 30 years," he said. "I’ve loved it. I am from this state, I’m of this state, and it’s just been a hoot."

Brownback rattled off a litany of accomplishments he is proud of: among them, tightening abortion restrictions, funding technical education for high schoolers, and crafting a 50-year water use plan.

Brownback’s governorship has also been marked by state fiscal woes. The governor blames declining oil and commodities prices. He also said the business income tax exemption he championed should have been capped.

With Brownback's announcement, Kansas lawmakers are looking back on the his administration. Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a moderate Republican from Overland Park who has often clashed with Brownback, says the governor has too often ignored those who disagreed with him.

"I think we get good government when you listen to all dissenting opinions and try to build consensus," she said.

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman from Olathe disagrees. He says Brownback has always had an open door and was willing to discuss policy differences.

The U.S. Senate still needs to confirm Brownback's nomination.

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ.