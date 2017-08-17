Brownback Announces Immediate Pay Raise For Kansas Prison Workers

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback staged a news conference at the state prison in El Dorado this afternoon to announce an immediate pay increase for corrections officers.

Flanked by uniformed guards in the lobby of the prison’s administration building, Brownback said all officers would be given an immediate 5 percent raise.

He said starting pay for officers would also be increased across the system, but would be bumped a bit more at El Dorado, where the vacancy rate is now 47 percent.

Many believe staffing shortages are at least partially responsible for several recent incidents of inmate unrest here and across the system.

The raises are temporary and only good for the current budget year. It will be up to next year’s Legislature to decide whether to extend them beyond that.

