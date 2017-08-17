Brownback Announces Immediate Pay Raise For Kansas Prison Workers

By 1 hour ago
  • Starting pay for officers at El Dorado prison will receive a larger bump due to staffing shortages there.
    Starting pay for officers at El Dorado prison will receive a larger bump due to staffing shortages there.
    Jim McLean / Kansas News Service

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback staged a news conference at the state prison in El Dorado this afternoon to announce an immediate pay increase for corrections officers.

Flanked by uniformed guards in the lobby of the prison’s administration building, Brownback said all officers would be given an immediate 5 percent raise.

He said starting pay for officers would also be increased across the system, but would be bumped a bit more at El Dorado, where the vacancy rate is now 47 percent.

Many believe staffing shortages are at least partially responsible for several recent incidents of inmate unrest here and across the system.

The raises are temporary and only good for the current budget year. It will be up to next year’s Legislature to decide whether to extend them beyond that.

--

Jim McLean is managing director of KMUW's Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KMUW, Kansas Public Radio and KCUR covering health, education and politics in Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @jmcleanks.

Tags: 
The El Dorado Correctional Facility
Sam Brownback
Kansas News Service

Related Content

Kansas Prison Union Head Pleased With Efforts To Increase Staff Wages

By Aug 11, 2017
Michael Coghlan, flickr Creative Commons

The head of the union that represents Kansas state workers says he’s pleased that legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling on Gov. Sam Brownback to order an immediate pay increase for guards at state prisons.

Robert Choromanski had backed an earlier call for a special legislative session. But he says he could also support giving guards an emergency increase now, and then revisiting the issue during the Legislature’s next regular session.

“I would be totally fine with that," Choromanski says. "Then we could negate having the special session."

Kansas Legislators Call For Pay Raise For State Prison Officers

By Aug 4, 2017
Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas lawmakers in both parties are calling for higher pay for the state’s corrections officers after several recent incidents at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Kansas Officials Declare Emergency At State Prison Due To Staffing Shortages

By Aug 2, 2017
Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas officials have declared an emergency at the state prison in El Dorado because of staffing shortages.

The staffing shortages are being blamed for several recent violent incidents at the prison, which houses both medium- and maximum-security inmates.

To compensate, prison officials began requiring guards to work 12-hour shifts and sometimes up to 16 hours.

The union that represents state employees filed a grievance, charging that extended-hour shifts could only be required in emergencies.