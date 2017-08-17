Brownback To Make Announcement At State Prison

By 1 hour ago
  • Gage Skidmore, flickr Creative Commons

Gov. Sam Brownback is making an announcement about the Department of Corrections at a prison that has seen at least three significant disturbances in recent months.

Lawmakers and the state employees' union have urged the administration to address chronic staffing shortages and low pay among Kansas corrections workers. The governor's office has not disclosed what Brownback will say Thursday afternoon at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The Department of Corrections has confirmed three inmate disturbances at the El Dorado prison in May and June and a pair of inmate-on-inmate stabbings on July 28. The maximum-security prison is struggling with an annual turnover rate among uniformed officers of 46 percent, and they are sometimes working 16-hours shifts because of staffing shortages.

Tags: 
The El Dorado Correctional Facility
Kansas Prisons
Gov. Brownback

Related Content

Kansas Prison Union Head Pleased With Efforts To Increase Staff Wages

By Aug 11, 2017
Michael Coghlan, flickr Creative Commons

The head of the union that represents Kansas state workers says he’s pleased that legislators from both sides of the aisle are calling on Gov. Sam Brownback to order an immediate pay increase for guards at state prisons.

Robert Choromanski had backed an earlier call for a special legislative session. But he says he could also support giving guards an emergency increase now, and then revisiting the issue during the Legislature’s next regular session.

“I would be totally fine with that," Choromanski says. "Then we could negate having the special session."

Kansas Legislators Call For Pay Raise For State Prison Officers

By Aug 4, 2017
Kansas Department of Corrections

Kansas lawmakers in both parties are calling for higher pay for the state’s corrections officers after several recent incidents at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.