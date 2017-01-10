Brownback To Outline Legislative Priorities In Kansas State Of The State Address

Gov. Sam Brownback will lay out his legislative priorities at 5 p.m. in his annual State of the State Address. As Stephen Koranda reports, it’s likely the governor will outline broad goals, but may not offer many specifics.

In recent years, Gov. Brownback has used the speech to focus on a few main themes and accomplishments, like defending his tax cuts.

Tonight, he may provide some new clues about his spending plans. So far, he’s only said his budget proposal will be balanced and will include both revenue measures and budget cuts.

He could also touch on education funding. Lawmakers will work to write a new K-12 spending formula this year. Brownback has said he’ll offer some goals for education spending, but won’t provide a model plan.

Specific details of his tax and budget proposal will be released on Wednesday.

