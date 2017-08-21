Candidate For Governor's Voting Record Gives Policy Insight

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer's voting record as a legislator gives insight into the course of policy action he is certain to sustain if he wins the governor's race.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Colyer generally has avoided hefty policy pronouncements in recent weeks to focus on explaining what type of person he would be as governor.

Colyer launched a career in the state Legislature by sponsoring a bill equating the legal status of a fetus at all stages of gestation to that of a living human being.

This anti-abortion position he took as a freshman representative in 2007 reflected his advocacy in the House and Senate through 2010 as well as his public positions as lieutenant governor for more than six years.

"Kansas has a long history of being the conscience of the United States," Colyer said in a speech before declaring his intention to seek a full term as governor in 2018. "It's very important to remind the world that we do believe in love. We do believe in respect. All of that means we respect life."

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is serving his second term and couldn't run again. President Donald Trump has nominated him to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. The timing of a U.S. Senate vote on his nomination is uncertain.

Others in the Republican field of candidates for Kansas governor include former Sen. Jim Barnett, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Leawood businessman Patrick Kucera, former Rep. Ed O'Malley, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer and Wichita businessman Wink Hartman.

Jeff Colyer

