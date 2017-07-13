Carlos Santana Turns 70, Spain Celebrates A Love Song

Thursday, July 20

We celebrate Carlos Santana’s 70th birthday with selections from his work as a solo artist, sideman and leader of the band Santana.

Friday, July 21

Listen for selections from The Coma Calling’s The Forever Switch plus music from Standing In The Colour.

Saturday, July 22

Released in late 1973, Band on the Run was the third album from Paul McCartney and Wings, though most of the band had quit just before recording began. With the former Beatle playing many of the instruments himself, he was joined only by his wife, Linda, and longtime Wings member Denny Laine. We’ll hear selections from Band on the Run on this episode as well as selections from George Harrison’s Cloud Nine release.

Monday, July 24

Although Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney had intended to make a collaborative album in the late 1980s, the two split songs from joint songwriting sessions. McCartney took pieces the pair had composed to his Flowers in the Dirt release while Costello recorded the album Spike, which featured the pair’s “Veronica,” a song that would become a hit for the Costello. Listen for selections from both releases on this episode.

Tuesday, July 25

Listen for selections from the recently reissued Purple Rain album from Prince & The Revolution as well as selections from LCD Soundsystem, The War on Drugs and others.

Wednesday, July 26

Live At The Love Song is the latest release from the band Spain. Led by Josh Haden, the band’s trademark “slowcore” sound remains intact on this new in-concert recording which features guest appearances from Bill Frisell and Haden’s sister, Petra. Listen for selections from effort as well as songs from That Dog’s Totally Crushed Out! LP.