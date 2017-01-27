Cases Of Influenza On The Rise In Kansas

Kansas health officials say cases of influenza are increasing across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has received reports of flu outbreaks from long-term care facilities, schools and day cares. Five outbreaks have been identified so far.

Symptoms of the flue include fever, dry cough, extreme tiredness and muscle aches. It can lead to complications including pneumonia, ear and sinus infections, and dehydration.

KDHE says depending on the severity of the flu season, anywhere from 5 to 20 percent of the population might get the flu each year. Influenza and pneumonia were linked to more than 900 deaths in Kansas during the last flu season, making it the 8th leading cause of death in the state.

Flu vaccines are recommended for nearly everyone over 6 months old, especially for people who are at risk of complications, including younger children and the elderly.

