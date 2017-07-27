Children's Choir From Uganda To Perform In Wichita

The African Children's Choir will perform along with the Wichita Community Children's Choir on Sunday. The 19 children are from Uganda, in east Africa, where half of the population is teenage or younger.

The tour, which began in April, is the first time the energetic 8-to-10-year-olds have been in the U.S.

Tina Sipp, who manages the choir, says the young people are experiencing Western culture, which is very different from their home.

“They just can’t get their minds around a washer, dryer, dishwasher until they see one," Sipp says. "They can’t imagine what that would look like. It makes them laugh to think that they would wash their clothes, or wash their dishes, and so that’s always kind of fun to introduce those kinds of technology."

The choir is being tutored while in the U.S. and sing songs in English and African languages.

Their show with the Wichita Community Children's Choir is at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

