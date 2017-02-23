Via Christi, City Of Wichita To Offer Day Of Free Health Care Services

Via Christi is partnering with the city of Wichita to host a day of free health care services on April 8.

The event will take place in Fairmount Park, and will offer a number of services, such as medical care and testing; dental, vision, and hearing screenings, and foot care for diabetics. All care will be free, and is available for adults and children.

Speaking at the mayor’s briefing Thursday, Peg Tichacek, Via Christi’s Chief Mission Integration Officer, said she has invited hundreds of health care professionals to volunteer.

“We want every person that comes to be escorted, and to really have an experience where they feel very cared for, and we mobilize all the services we can," she said.

Wichita State University, near the park, is also participating in the event.

