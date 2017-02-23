Via Christi, City Of Wichita To Offer Day Of Free Health Care Services

By 14 minutes ago
  • Jasleen Kaur / flickr Creative Commons

Via Christi is partnering with the city of Wichita to host a day of free health care services on April 8.

The event will take place in Fairmount Park, and will offer a number of services, such as medical care and testing; dental, vision, and hearing screenings, and foot care for diabetics. All care will be free, and is available for adults and children.

Speaking at the mayor’s briefing Thursday, Peg Tichacek, Via Christi’s Chief Mission Integration Officer, said she has invited hundreds of health care professionals to volunteer.

“We want every person that comes to be escorted, and to really have an experience where they feel very cared for, and we mobilize all the services we can," she said.

Wichita State University, near the park, is also participating in the event.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
Via Christi
public health
Fairmount Park
Wichita State University

Related Content

WSU Coalition To Conduct Door-To-Door Survey In Fairmount Neighborhood

By Dec 1, 2016
Abigail Wilson / KMUW/File photo

Wichita State University's Shocker Neighborhood Coalition is conducting a door-to-door survey in the surrounding Fairmount neighborhood to help better understand the needs of the residents.

The survey is part of the coalition’s overall community engagement efforts to help guide future development in the area. The campaign, launched by WSU’s Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs, is funded by a grant from the Kansas Health Foundation to address health, social and quality of life issues.

Futsal Court Opens As Part Of Fairmount Park Improvements

By Nov 14, 2016
Masa Mune/Flickr Creative Commons

City officials on Monday celebrated the completion of a renovation project at Fairmount Park near the Wichita State University campus.

The park has a brand-new basketball court and the first futsal court in Wichita. Futsal is a game similar to soccer but with a smaller ball and a smaller outdoor playing surface.

Half of a tennis court at Fairmount Park was renovated and converted for the game. Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell says the court, which cost about $281,000, will help attract college students to the park.