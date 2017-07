Saturday, July 15

We get to hear one of the Best of the Best – a concert that was a particular audience favorite. It’s Chuck Pyle, the “Zen Cowboy of Colorado” performing at the Old Settlers Inn. Chuck is a consummate storyteller and contemporary folk artist. At times, you could hear the proverbial pin drop, at others, the crowd was laughing or cheering. Too much fun to miss – this Saturday on New Settlers.