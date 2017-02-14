City Council Approves Contract For Surveillance Cameras In Wichita's Old Town

The Wichita City Council voted Tuesday for more security upgrades to Old Town. The council approved a contract with Sandifer Engineering and Controls to install up to 100 surveillance cameras around the entertainment district.

The project is part of ongoing safety enhancements in Old Town. Wichita Police Deputy Chief Jose Salcido told council members the cameras will help with crime prevention, crime-solving and prosecution.

Several officers will be trained on how to monitor the video from a command center located in City Hall. Salcido said the cameras will be a “force multiplier” that allow police to respond to incidents before they’re reported.

“Rather than wait for a bystander to pick up the phone if we don’t happen to be in the area right away, we don’t have to wait for the incident to get to this point," he said. "We can intervene right when it’s starting.”

The city's Capital Improvement Program budget includes $750,000 for installation and maintenance of equipment for the first two years. Maintenance costs will eventually shift to the Public Works Department.

Installation is expected to be complete by June.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.