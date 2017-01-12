City Of Wichita Preparing For Possible Ice Storm

By 14 seconds ago
  • City of Wichita

The City of Wichita has been working since Monday in preparation for this weekend’s possible ice storm.

Public Works director Alan King said at a briefing Thursday that trucks have been depositing a brine solution onto streets to reduce the amount of ice that can accumulate. A salt-sand mix will be added to roads once the storm hits.

“We're not 100% sure what's going to happen, but we’re preparing for the worst," King said.

He said there will be some risk for drivers until trucks can lay the salt-sand mix down on all 1500 lane miles of road.

“These events can sometimes happen over a large area fairly quickly," King said. "It all of a sudden freezes, and that’s one of the most difficult events to respond to, and it’s the most dangerous for our traveling public.”

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Wichita effective Friday at 6 p.m. through Sunday at noon. The city is urging residents to evaluate the risk before traveling anywhere this weekend.

--

Follow Nadya Faulx on Twitter @NadyaFaulx.

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.

Tags: 
City of Wichita

Related Content

Winter Ice Storm Could Make Its Way Across Kansas This Weekend

By 12 hours ago
Wikipedia

The National Weather Service says there’s the potential of a winter ice storm across much of Kansas starting Friday night and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce says to expect some freezing rain which could turn into ice, especially on elevated surfaces.

"The ice accumulations could be a quarter to a half of an inch on those elevated surfaces, especially tree limbs, power lines, overpasses and bridges, as well as some of the surface objects, streets, sidewalks and parking lots, depending on what the temperatures ends up being," Pearce says.