Computer Problems Crash Application System For Kansas Welfare Benefit

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is dealing with computer problems that brought down the system used to process welfare benefits applications.

Theresa Freed, spokeswoman for DCF, says people seeking benefits can still submit paper applications and required documentation. The applications will be entered after the system comes back online.

Robert Choromanski, executive director of the Kansas Organization of State Employees, says workers were already behind on applications because of preparations for a new computer system roll-out next week. He says he's concerned the latest issues will grow the backlog.

“I think that’s going to further put the welfare applicants behind in terms of trying to get their benefits processed,” Choromanski says.

It's unclear when the computer problems will be resolved.

The issues also affected other systems, including the online form for reporting suspected child abuse. Freed says child abuse reports should be made only by phone until the problems are fixed.

