Confirmation Hearing To Begin For CIA Director Nominee Pompeo

U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo of Wichita is the subject of a Senate hearing scheduled for Thursday. The three-term congressman is looking to be confirmed as the next CIA director.

Pompeo, who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump in November to head the agency. The CIA director reports to the director of National Intelligence.

In a statement, Pompeo said he was humbled to accept the nomination and called the opportunity to lead the Central Intelligence Agency a "call to service I cannot ignore." According to the CIA website, responsibilities include collecting intelligence through human sources and other appropriate means, evaluating intelligence related to national security, and providing appropriate dissemination of such intelligence.

If Pompeo is confirmed, Gov. Sam Brownback will call a special election to fill the vacancy.

