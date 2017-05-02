Conservative Kansas Group Looks To Start New Legal Institute

A conservative Kansas think tank is hoping to help launch a new legal institute next year to represent people who have conflicts with state and local governments.

The Kansas Policy Institute announced Monday that it is starting fundraising for a new Kansas Justice Institute and hope the institute can begin operations next year.

KPI President Dave Trabert said that while his small-government, anti-tax organization would help the nonprofit justice group form, it would be independent with its own board of directors.

Trabert said the new institute would help people who have disputes over occupational licenses or face having possessions seized despite not having been convicted of a crime.

He also said the institute would represent parents who do not believe their children are getting the public education they deserve.

Kansas Policy Institute

