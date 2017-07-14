Cooking With Fire: Federal Pound Cake

When you think of great American inventors you likely think of men like Benjamin Franklin or Thomas Edison… and that is no surprise. These two men, and their inventions, gave a great deal to not just this country but the whole world.

But what if I told you there was someone who may be even more worthy of the title of Greatest American Inventor. That man was Oliver Evans.

Evans was born in 1755 in rural Delaware and was a prolific inventor. He either invented or drew up plans for items such as an amphibious vehicle - which was America’s first automobile, the machine gun, refrigerators, the high-pressure steam engine and much more.

But the invention we need to thank Oliver Evans for the most doesn’t seem nearly as impressive… that is, the automatic flour mill.

Evans and his brothers built a flour mill on some land they acquired from their father, and he went about his work of automating each process so that the creation of flour would go from grain to finished product without human intervention. With many Quaker millers in the area Evans was sure that he would be able to sell his invention… but for seven years he was unable to convince other millers to adopt the process. Finally, in 1789 a local mill owner installed Evans' automatic mill and was blown away by the cost savings it gave his company. Other mills soon followed.

The next year Evans was given the third US Federal Patent for his automatic flour mill, which was personally examined and approved by then Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson.

Evans inventions were often decades ahead of the times, and his hard work moved the Industrial Revolution forward and helped the US become a manufacturing powerhouse.

Federal Pound Cake

Ingredients:

1 lb cake flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 lb unsalted butter, room temperature

12 oz sugar

9 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions: