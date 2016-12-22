Crossroads | Best of 2016
- David Bromberg Band – The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues (Red House)
- The Soul of John Black – Early in the Moanin’ (Cadabra)
- Mighty Sam McClain – Time and Change (KKV)
- Eric Bibb – North Country Far (Stony Plain)
- Joey Gilmore Band – Respect the Blues (Mosher Street)
- Liz Mandeville – The Stars Motel (Blue Kitty Music)
- William Bell – This Is Where I Live (Stax)
- Joanna Connor – Six String Stories (MC Records)
- Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore – House Party at Big Jon’s (Delta Groove)
- C.W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo (King Hokum Records)
- Nancy Wright – Playdate! (Vizztone)
- Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – The Soul Connection (ZYX Records)
- Big Harp George – Wash My Horse in Champagne (Blues Mountain)
- Dennis Gruenling – Ready or Not (Vizztone)
- Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome (Interscope)
- Michael Messer’s Mitra – Call of the Blues (Knife Edge)
- Nick Moss – From the Root to the Fruit (Blue Bella)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Strong Like That (Severn)
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Maxwell Street (Stony Plain)
- King Louis & LaRhonda Steele – Rock Me Baby (Shoug)
- Knickerbocker All Stars – Texas Rhody Blues (JP Cadillac)
- Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside (Big)
- Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home (Segue)
- Tomislav Goluban – Kaj Blues Etno (Spona)
- Keith Stone – The Prodigal Returns (Keith Stone)
- Golden State Lone Star Revue – Golden State Lone Star Revue (Electro Fi)
- Cha Wa – Funk ‘n’ Feathers (Upt Music)
- Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat (Rounder)
- Al Basile – Mid-Century Modern (SweetSpot)
- Hard Swimmin’ Fish – True Believer (Hard Swimmin’ Fish)
- Kenny Neal – Bloodline (Cleopatra Blues)
- Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way (Alligator)
- Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling (Delmark)
- John Long – Stand Your Ground (Delta Groove)
- Trudy Lynn – I Will Sing the Blues for You (Connor Ray)
Historic/Reissues
- Little Walter - The Complete Checker Singles As & BS 1952-60 (Acrobat)
- Magic Sam – Black Magic (Delmark)
- Various Artists – Rough Guide to Bottleneck Blues (World Music Network)
- John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers – Live in 1967 Volume Two (Forty Below)
- The Meters – A Message from the Meters (Real Gone Music/Rhino)