Crossroads: Best of 2016

  1. David Bromberg Band – The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But the Blues (Red House)
  2. The Soul of John Black – Early in the Moanin’ (Cadabra)
  3. Mighty Sam McClain – Time and Change (KKV)
  4. Eric Bibb – North Country Far (Stony Plain)
  5. Joey Gilmore Band – Respect the Blues (Mosher Street)
  6. Liz Mandeville – The Stars Motel (Blue Kitty Music)
  7. William Bell – This Is Where I Live (Stax)
  8. Joanna Connor – Six String Stories (MC Records)
  9. Big Jon Atkinson & Bob Corritore – House Party at Big Jon’s (Delta Groove)
  10. C.W. Stoneking – Gon’ Boogaloo (King Hokum Records)
  11. Nancy Wright – Playdate! (Vizztone)
  12. Raphael Wressnig & Igor Prado – The Soul Connection (ZYX Records)
  13. Big Harp George – Wash My Horse in Champagne (Blues Mountain)
  14. Dennis Gruenling – Ready or Not (Vizztone)
  15. Rolling Stones – Blue and Lonesome (Interscope)
  16. Michael Messer’s Mitra – Call of the Blues (Knife Edge)
  17. Nick Moss – From the Root to the Fruit (Blue Bella)
  18. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Strong Like That (Severn)
  19. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Maxwell Street (Stony Plain)
  20. King Louis & LaRhonda Steele – Rock Me Baby (Shoug)
  21. Knickerbocker All Stars – Texas Rhody Blues (JP Cadillac)
  22. Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside (Big)
  23. Vaneese Thomas – The Long Journey Home (Segue)
  24. Tomislav Goluban – Kaj Blues Etno (Spona)
  25. Keith Stone – The Prodigal Returns (Keith Stone)
  26. Golden State Lone Star Revue – Golden State Lone Star Revue (Electro Fi)
  27. Cha Wa – Funk ‘n’ Feathers (Upt Music)
  28. Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat (Rounder)
  29. Al Basile – Mid-Century Modern (SweetSpot)
  30. Hard Swimmin’ Fish – True Believer (Hard Swimmin’ Fish)
  31. Kenny Neal – Bloodline (Cleopatra Blues)
  32. Toronzo Cannon – The Chicago Way (Alligator)
  33. Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake This Feeling (Delmark)
  34. John Long – Stand Your Ground (Delta Groove)
  35. Trudy Lynn – I Will Sing the Blues for You (Connor Ray)

Historic/Reissues

  1. Little Walter - The Complete Checker Singles As & BS 1952-60 (Acrobat)
  2. Magic Sam – Black Magic (Delmark)
  3. Various Artists – Rough Guide to Bottleneck Blues (World Music Network)
  4. John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers – Live in 1967 Volume Two (Forty Below)
  5. The Meters – A Message from the Meters (Real Gone Music/Rhino)
