Crossroads New Releases Show

May 5/7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time:

May featured artist Taj Mahal’s new album with Keb’ Mo’

Duo projects also from guitarist Monster Mike Welch with singer Mike Ledbetter, and Muddy Waters band member John Primer with harmonica player Bob Corritore

A soul-jazz set from Wichita guitarist Greg Skaff

A new Rough Guide compilation featuring classic jug band blues bands and songs

And previews of new albums from John Nemeth and Janiva Magness.