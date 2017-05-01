Related Program: 
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 Albums For April 2017

  1. Coco Montoya's 'Hard Truth'
    Coco Montoya – Hard Truth (Alligator)
  1. Robert Cray & High Rhythm – Robert Cray & High Rhythm (Jay-Vee)
  1. Hector Anchondo Band – Roll the Dice (Hector Anchondo)
  1. Corky Siegel’s Chamber Blues – Different Voices (Dawnserly)
  1. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues (Stony Plain)
  1. Samantha Fish – Chills & Fever (Ruf)
  1. Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men – Prick of the Litter (Thirty Tigers)
  1. Big Bill Morganfield - Bloodstains on The Wall (Black Shuck)
  1. Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi – Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train (M.C. Records)
  1. Ronnie Baker Brooks – Times Have Changed (Provogue)
  1. Lazy Eye – Pocket the Black (Lazy Eye)
  1. Popa Chubby – The Catfish (Popa Chubby Productions)
  1. Greg Hatza ORGANization – Diggin’ My Roots (Flip)
  1. Billy Seward – South Shore (WFS Music)
  1. Peter Karp – Alabama Town (Rose Cottage)
  1. Rhiannon Giddens – Freedom Highway (Nonesuch)
  1. Southern Avenue – Southern Avenue (Stax)
  1. Tim Gartland – If You Want a Good Woman (Taste Good Music)
  1. Johnny Mastro & Mama;’s Boys – Never Trust the Living (Johnny Mastro)
  1. Al Basile – Mid-Century Modern (SweetSpot)
  1. Billy Flynn – Lonesome Highway (Delmark)
  1. Adrianna Marie & Her Roomful of All Stars – Kingdom of Swing (Vizztone/Barking Blues Music)
  1. Thornetta Davis – Honest Woman (Sweet Mama)
  1. Knickerbocker All Stars – Texas Rhody Blues (JP Cadillac)
  1. Robert Randolph & the Family Band – Got Soul (Sony Masterworks)
  1. Aretha Franklin – The Complete Releases 1956-62 (Acrobat)
  1. Mississippi Heat – Cab Driving Man (Delmark)
  1. Tedeschi-Trucks Band – Live at the Fox Oakland (Fantasy)
  1. Sharon Lewis & Texas Fire – Grown Ass Woman (Delmark)
  1. Jack Mack & the Heart Attack Horns – Back to the Shack (Free Roll)
  1. Elvin Bishop – Big Fun Trio (Alligator)
  1. Sugar Ray and the Bluetones – Seeing Is Believing (Severn)
  1. Mitch Kashmar – West Coast Toast (Delta Groove)
  1. Derrick Procell – Why I Choose to Sing the Blues (Hear and Now Music)
  1. Matthew Skoller – Blues Immigrant (Tongue ‘n’ Groove)
  1. Patty Reese – Let in the Sun (Azelea City)
  1. Ruthie Foster – Joy Comes Back (Blue Corn)
  1. Big Head Blues Club – Way Down Inside (Big Records)
  1. Otis Taylor – Fantasizing About Being Black (Trance Blues)
  1. John Latini – The Blues Just Makes Me Feel Good (Smokin’ Sled Dog)