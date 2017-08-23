Crowson: I Got A Used Pair Of Eclipse Glasses

I got a used pair of eclipse glasses

I guess I’ll put ‘em up for sale online

There must be somebody out there that needs ‘em

For looking at a thing that’s got a bright shine

I only used them for a few brief moments

So now I’m posting them for sale on eBay

I’ve got a very low reserve and the shipping is free

You really need to get your bid in right away!

But I should warn you that my eclipse glasses won’t work

On certain things that just aren’t bright enough to see:

You can’t see the President, he just won’t show up at all

Not even with his shiny orange glow

And don’t try to see a single one of his bright ideas

His Muslim ban or his wall against Mexico

Eclipse glasses won’t help if you’re trying to see

The brilliance of his North Korea strategy

But come to think of it that may be just what you need

For looking at a nuclear catastrophe

I got a used pair of eclipse glasses - I guess I’ll put ‘em up for sale online

There must be somebody out there that needs ‘em

For looking at a thing that’s got a bright shine

I only used them for a few brief moments

So if you’re out to find a shady acquisition

They’re great for looking at the situation that we have now

Where common sense has been eclipsed by narcissism