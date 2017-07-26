Crowson: A New Campfire Song

The President speaks to a Boy Scout Jamboree and suddenly scouts have a new campfire song to sing:

Hello, muddah, hello faddah

Boy Scout Jamboree’s in hot wattah

Trump just spoke and now it’s critical

‘Cause there’s a rule that says we should not be political

For 80 years it has been tradition

Speeches take no political position

A Jamboree’s not a campaign stump

Then Trump comes and makes a speech that’s all about Trump

Take me home, oh muddah, fadduh

This Jamboree is just anudder

Campaign rally for a guy who’s

Ego constantly needs stroking

This is not what I was about

When I signed up to be a scout

I thought campfire stories were cool

Now we get stories from Trump about a cesspool.

True, he never was a Boy Scout

Instead of canoeing, he took his yacht out

The Boy Scout Oath he never thought great

Especially that part about “be morally straight”