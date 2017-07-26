Crowson: A New Campfire Song

The President speaks to a Boy Scout Jamboree and suddenly scouts have a new campfire song to sing:
Hello, muddah, hello faddah
Boy Scout Jamboree’s in hot wattah
Trump just spoke and now it’s critical
‘Cause there’s a rule that says we should not be political
For 80 years it has been tradition
Speeches take no political position
A Jamboree’s not a campaign stump
Then Trump comes and makes a speech that’s all about Trump
Take me home, oh muddah, fadduh
This Jamboree is just anudder
Campaign rally for a guy who’s
Ego constantly needs stroking
This is not what I was about
When I signed up to be a scout
I thought campfire stories were cool
Now we get stories from Trump about a cesspool.
True, he never was a Boy Scout
Instead of canoeing, he took his yacht out
The Boy Scout Oath he never thought great
Especially that part about “be morally straight”