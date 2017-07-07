Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote In Local Primary

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in next month’s primary election.

Only residents in Wichita District 1, Park City Ward 3 or Haysville Ward 4 really need to worry about the deadline —those are the only races that will be on the primary ballot on Aug. 1.

“State law is you have to have enough candidates to generate a primary, and those were the only 3 districts to have enough people to file for those offices to have a primary," says Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehmans.

There are four people running for Wichita’s First District seat: Brandon Johnson, Mike Kinard, John Stevens and Janet Wilson. Current councilwoman Lavonta Williams is term-limited. The two with the most votes will progress to the Nov. 7 general election.

“All the positions are non-partisan, so everybody’s running against each other no matter what political affiliation they have," Lehman says.

She says voter registration rules are the same as they were during last year’s general election.

“If you registered using a Kansas form you need to provide proof of citizenship," she says. "If you registered using a federal form or registering in person at the DMV you do not need to provide proof of citizenship and your name will be on the poll books just like everybody else.”

