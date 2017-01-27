Death Penalty Sought In Moundridge Homicides

By & 5 hours ago
  • Tex Texin / flickr Creative Commons

From the AP:

A Kansas prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty against one of two people accused of killing three people before fleeing to Mexico.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder announced the plans to seek the death penalty against 35-year-old Jereme Nelson in a news release Friday. Yoder said he is still considering whether to seek the death penalty against 31-year-old Myrta Rangel.

Nelson and Rangel are charged with one count of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela May Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty. The victims' bodies were found in October outside a rural home near Moundridge. An 18-month-old child was found unharmed.

Nelson and Rangel were extradited Thursday to Kansas, and Yoder said they don't yet have attorneys.

Tags: 
Harvey County

Related Content

Sheriff: 3 People Found Shot To Death Outside Kansas Home

By & Oct 31, 2016
Tex Texin / flickr Creative Commons

Investigations continue in the homicides of three people outside a private residence in Moundridge, Kansas.

From the AP:  

Three people found shot to death outside a home in rural central Kansas were targeted and not victims of a murder-suicide, an investigator said Monday.

Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said the victims found Sunday were a 37-year-old woman and two men aged 33 and 52. The two younger victims were a couple who were friends with the other man, the sheriff said without releasing their names.