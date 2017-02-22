Derby Schools Holding Public Forum Tonight Amdist Superintendent Search

Derby Public Schools is holding two public forums on Wednesday night to gather the community's input on the district's next superintendent.

The Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) is helping the Derby school district gather input from students, teachers, and other community members on what they want in a new leader.

Current Superintendent Craig Wilford is set to retire on June 30.

The forums are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening in Derby High School’s lecture hall.

Earlier this month, the KASB conducted a series of focus groups on the matter. The organization also put out an online survey to collect information from the Derby community, including desired characteristics and priorities.

At the next Derby Board of Education meeting on Feb. 27, the KASB will share the results of the survey and the focus groups.

On Tuesday, Wichita Public Schools appointed a new superintendent. The district selected Dr. Alicia Thompson, a Wichita native and the current assistant superintendent for elementary schools.

Derby Public Schools
Derby Board of Education

