District 6 Councilwoman Janet Miller Elected Wichita Vice Mayor

The Wichita City Council elected a new vice-mayor during a special meeting Monday.

Janet Miller won in a unanimous vote. She represents District 6, which covers north-central Wichita and includes Old Town.

Miller was the only council member to express interest in the position.

"I would be very interested and pleased, it would be my privilege to serve as your vice mayor for this next year," she told the council before the vote.

Miller will serve a one-year term in the rotating position. She replaces current Vice Mayor Lavonta Williams, who is the first African-American woman to serve in the position.

Miller will be sworn in Tuesday at 9 a.m.

