The Sedgwick County Zoo wants your used protective eclipse glasses.

The zoo is collecting the special glasses for the Astronomers Without Borders group.

The nonprofit distributes the glasses to people in other countries so they can safely view future solar eclipses.

You can drop-off glasses at the zoo in Wichita through August 28.

