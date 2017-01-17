Dr. King Day, Best Of 2016, Grammy Nominees & Birthdays Of Eartha Kitt, Cyrus Chestnut, Bobby Broom

Monday 1.16.17

Night Train steps aside for two special programs in honor of Dr. King Day. In the first hour, a Night Lights special highlights jazz tributes to Dr. King from Nina Simone, Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Mary Lou Williams and more. Then in hour two of the show, it’s a Blues and Beyond special with music from Dr. Billy Taylor, Paul Robson, Lucky Peterson, Eric Bibb and more.

(Global Village, Strange Currency and Night Train all offer special programming tonight in honor of Dr. King Day.)

Tuesday 1.17.17

Night Train continues with more of the Best of 2016 – including music from Joe Chambers and Chico Freeman - and marks birthdays of singers Cheryl Bentyne and Eartha Kitt, and pianists Cyrus Chestnut and Cedar Walton, plus a Savannah Music Festival performance with Cedar Walton in hour two of the show.

Wednesday 1.18.17

Birthday salutes for guitarist Bobby Broom (including appearances with the Deep Blue Organ Trio and Pharez Whitted) and singer Irene Kral, plus more music from Night Train picks for Best of 2016 – including Allison Miller, Erroll Garner, Rene Marie and Brad Mehldau – and two new releases inspired by John Coltrane from Steve Heckman, and from Azar Lawrence with Al McLean.

Thursday 1.19.17

As part of this month’s look back at the Best of 2016, Night Train features music from this year’s jazz Grammy nominees, including music from Miles Davis, Joey Alexander, the Steve Gadd band, and in hour two of the show, a performance for nominated singer Rene Marie at the Savannah Music Festival.