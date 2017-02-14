FBI Involved In Multi-Year Investigation In Wichita Area

The FBI is involved in a multi-year investigation in the Wichita area.

Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell says the investigation has been going on for at least two years.

"It could be longer, But that's certainly a conservative time frame," Longwell says.

Longwell said he could not comment on how or when he found out about the investigation because it is ongoing.

The FBI would not confirm or deny the investigation, but spokeswoman Bridget Patton said that agents were in Wichita last week.

"Last Wednesday, Feb. 8, the FBI had a lawful presence at several residences and locations within the greater Wichita area," Patton says.

--

Follow Abigail Beckman on Twitter, @AbigailKMUW

To contact KMUW News or to send in a news tip, reach us at news@kmuw.org.