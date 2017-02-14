Federal Officials Intercept Phone Calls Made By Michael O'Donnell, Businessman Brandon Steven

The Wichita Eagle is reporting that federal officials have intercepted cellphone calls made by former state Senator and current Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell.

The paper says a former reporter and a former editor were each sent letters from the U.S. Department of Justice notifying them that communications they had with O’Donnell in 2015 were among the calls that had been intercepted.

The DOJ says the calls were made between June 3 and July 1, 2015. It is not clear what the DOJ was investigating.

At this time, O’Donnell had not responded to requests for comment from the media.

The Eagle says other staff members were notified by the state U.S. attorney’s office that their phone calls with Wichita businessman Brandon Steven made between May 15 and June 13, 2015, had also been intercepted, but it is unclear if the two investigations are related.

Steven confirmed to the paper Tuesday that he is the subject of a federal inquiry into poker and his involvement in trying to open a casino in Kansas.

Below are the letters obtained by KMUW:

​