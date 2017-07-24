George Thorogood New Album & Special, Concert Previews & Birthday Salutes

July 28/30

Crossroads wraps up a month-long feature celebrating the slide guitar in blues with slide guitar whiz George Thorogood – including music from his new solo album, Party of One, and a special with the Destroyers in hour two of the show.

Also birthday salutes to slide guitarist Roy Rogers (with John Lee Hooker – the Crossroads featured artist for August), Mike Bloomfield, Buddy Guy and Junior Kimbrough.

Plus previews of regional blues shows for the coming week and new music from the Cash Box Kings, Roy Bookbinder, Gina Sicilia, Bobby G and Zeshan B.