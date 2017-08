There are a lot of legends about the Old West. Many of them involve Kansas towns, especially Dodge City. Commentator Rex Buchanan recently read a new book about the famous cowtown. And that got him thinking about the ongoing shootout in Dodge, the constant battle between fact and fiction.

Commentator Rex Buchanan is a writer, traveler and director emeritus of the Kansas Geological Survey. He lives in Lawrence. He was reviewing the book Dodge City, by Tom Clavin.