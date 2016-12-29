Ghosts, Darkness And Not The Actual Events

Monday, January 2

For more 20 years, Oklahoma City’s Traindodge has been releasing adventurous rock music inspired by a diverse range of sources. The group’s latest release, Time Will Never Know Your Name, emerged at the end of 2016. We’ll hear selections from it as well as from the new EP by Nine Inch Nails, Not The Actual Events.

Tuesday, January 3

Promised Land or Bust is the 2016 album from Moreland and Arbuckle, we’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from Spain’s Carolina.

Wednesday, January 4

Listen for selections from The Hamilton Mixtape, featuring contributions from Ben Folds, The Roots, Jill Scott and many more. We’ll also hear music from Jeff Beck’s 2016 release Loud Hailer.

Thursday, January 5

Formed in 1970, Emerson, Lake and Palmer drew former King Crimson bassist and vocalist Greg Lake with former Nice keyboardist Keith Emerson and Atomic Rooster drummer Carl Palmer. Fusing elements of rock and classical music, Emerson, Lake and Palmer became one of the most popular bands of the 1970s with hits such as “Lucky Man” and “From The Beginning.” We’ll remember Greg Lake and Keith Emerson, who both passed in 2016, on this episode of the show as well as selections from their work with a variety of other bands.

Friday, January 6

Kira Small’s songwriter is informed by classic blues, soul and R&B brought together with contemporary sensibilities. We’ll hear selections from her 2016 LP 3 AM on this episode of the show as well as selections from Petra Haden’s collaboration with songwriter Jesse Harris.

Saturday, January 7

Listen for selections from David Bowie’s 2016 release Blackstar as well as Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker.

Monday, January 9

Margo Price’s 2016 effort Midwest Farmer’s Daughter was one of the most celebrated releases in the Americana community in recent years. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as from Ghosts of Highway 20, the latest by Lucinda Williams.

Tuesday, January 10

Listen for selections from Courtney Granger’s 2016 effort Beneath Still Waters as well as selections from American Band by Drive-By Truckers.