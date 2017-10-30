Global Protectionism Could Impact Wichita Exports In 2018

An economic expert says changes to the international trading system could slow down manufacturing exports in the Wichita area.

Jeremy Hill with Wichita State University released the 2018 employment forecast earlier this month.

He says despite a growing global economy government trade policies and restrictions could impact exports.

"Given that we are not only talking about increase protectionism here in the U.S., but other countries have done that," Hill says. "That is diminishing our future competitiveness across the world."

Hill says manufacturing employment has declined in recent years, but the value of exports from the Wichita area has increased.

He says this is due in part to the changing use of labor in the manufacturing industry.

Hill is the director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State.

Hill says manufacturing employment has declined each year in Kansas since 2015.

The forecast says employment in the Wichita area is expected to grow 0.4 percent and statewide 0.1 percent next year.

Kansas exports
economy

